Storm causes severe damage in parts of Amory

A severe storm blew through Amory Thursday evening around 7 p.m. causing significant structural damage to several buildings, businesses and homes.

Larry Clark Chevrolet was hit hard with approximately 30 vehicles destroyed. Winds blew through the Laughing Willow Boutique on Main Street, breaking the windows out and damaging the roof.

The ceiling was ripped off the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office on Main Street, several homes in the River Birch subdivision have reported damage

and a home on Powell Street was demolished by an uprooted tree.

There is no official word as to how the storm is being categorized at this time.