Baseball Tigers blanked by Alcorn Central
By Rob Williams
For the Monroe Journal
NETTLETON – When Nettleton hosted the Alcorn Central Golden Bears on Friday night, it was almost a perfect game for both pitchers for the first two innings of Central’s 5-0 win over the Tigers.
The only batter to reach base was Alcorn Central pitcher Tate Perriman. He didn’t stay there very long, as Nettleton pitcher Coleton Ausbern picked him off before he threw another pitch. Ausbern then struck out the next two batters to end the top of the inning.
Perriman kept his perfect game going as he sat the Tigers down in order in the bottom half.
The Bears got to Ausbern in the top of the third and used a walk, an error and a base hit to score a run and take a 1-0 lead. The Bears loaded the bases with two out, but Ausbern came back with a strikeout to prevent further damage.
Thaniel Tackett got the Tigers’ only hit with a shot past shortstop in the bottom of the fourth and moved to second on a wild pitch. Tackett was stranded at second when a diving catch in right field off the bat of Graham Gardner ended the inning.
The Bears picked up three more runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the top of the seventh to cruise to the 5-0 victory.
“We got a lot of new faces on the field, and we just can’t hit good pitching,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “Tonight we saw very good pitching. Perriman pitched an excellent game. Ausbern pitched good enough to win, but we just didn’t give him any run support.”
