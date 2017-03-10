Griffith, Lady Panthers top Louisville

AMORY – The Amory Lady Panthers took a 4-1 win over Louisville on Friday night behind a solid pitching performance from junior Sydney Griffith.

Griffith scattered six hits over seven innings, struck out three and walked just one.

“Sydney had a great night. She threw very well,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “She threw mostly strikes and was on the pitch count we were looking at. She’s hitting her spots and using all of her pitches. Georgi (Pickle) does a really good job behind the plate. They’re a good combination.”

In the top of the first, Louisville got a runner to third, but Griffith stranded her there with a strikeout.

The Lady Panthers capitalized by scoring a run in the bottom half of the inning. Georgi Pickle led off with a bunt single to third, moved to second on a walk to Ashley Simmons, stole third and scored on Connor Stevens’ RBI single.

In the bottom of the second, Pickle doubled with two outs but was left stranded at second.

Madeline Dean came up with the big hit in the bottom of the fourth, a triple past the Louisville left fielder. Madison Kirkpatrick followed her by reaching on an error, then Pickle sacrificed Dean home.

They added a run in the fifth on Jamison McComb’s RBI single after Stevens reached on an error.

Louisville scored its lone run in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Panthers added an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.

“When you have a situation like that, you have to fight through adversity,” Seger said of Louisville scoring in the sixth. “You have to fight through your battles and not cave under pressure, and I thought they did a good job of keeping things under control and making that last out. They had the good part of their lineup coming up.”

Brittany Edgeworth lined a hit past the left fielder and raced all the way home for an inside the park home run.

“Madeline had a big hit there in the fourth. It was a blooper, but she gets out of the box like that,” Seger said. “I told them we want to be aggressive on the bases and take any extra base we can get. Brittany did the same thing. She struggled for the first few at bats, and I told her to stay on it, don’t let it get in your head. She made that solid contact, got the ball rolling, and she was boogieing. It was big to get that one more run and give us that edge to go out there and shut it down.”

Griffith retired the Lady Wildcats in order in the bottom half of the inning.

Pickle and Dean had two hits each to lead the Lady Panthers.

“They have a very quality pitcher who’s going to play at LSU,” Seger said. “She’s very strong. I like the way she plays, and she’s very structured on the mound. I thought our girls did very well at the plate. We threw some things in there tonight, small ball-wise, that I thought we executed. That’s what I told them, that if we can get girls on base and do the small things right, we’re going to make things happen and put the runs up when we need to.”