Lady Noles strike quick to top IAHS

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – Smithville softball is a lot like a faulty stick of dynamite – you know it’s going to explode, you just don’t know when.

On Thursday night in their first home game of the 2017 season, the Lady Noles exploded in the bottom of the first inning and scored all the runs they would need to down the Itawamba AHS Lady Indians with a 14-4 victory.

The Lady Noles are also known for stingy defense. After two Lady Indian runners reached base with one out in their first at-bat, the Smithville defense shut them down and stranded the two runners to keep the game scoreless.

As the teams changed places in mid-inning, somebody lit the fuse, and it exploded as soon as the Lady Noles stepped up to the plate. Leadoff batter Olivia Roberts slapped a single over shortstop, and Angel Guyton moved her to third with a single over second base. Guyton stole second, and Katie Beth Williams got the first run across with a base hit off the second baseman’s glove. Williams stole second, and Taylor King picked up two RBIs with a shot up the middle.

Priscilla Keebler made the score 5-0 with a home run over the center field fence.

Tara Parham was hit by a pitch and scored when the IAHS right fielder let Savanna Spees’ fly ball get past her. Spees moved to second on the throw home and scored on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Maddie Mason.

Callie Williams drew a walk and scored when Roberts got her second hit of the inning with a bunt single. Guyton followed suit with her second straight hit and got an RBI to make the score 8-0. Katie Beth Williams walked, and King got an RBI with a sacrifice fly to center. Keebler got her second straight hit to load the bases, but the Lady Indians got a groundball out to put out the fire.

Guyton and the Noles’ defense sat all three IAHS batters down in the top of the second with three groundballs to the infield.

IAHS got two quick outs in the bottom of the second and then put two Noles on with a walk and a single. Roberts was caught stealing for the third out to end the threat.

IAHS finally got on the board in the top of the third with back-to-back singles, and a run scored on an error. The third hit of the inning scored another run, and the score stood at 9-2 going into the bottom of the third.

The Lady Noles got their two runs back with their first three batters in the bottom half of the inning. Guyton reached on a blooper over second, and Katie Beth Williams got her home with a blooper to center field. King burned the right fielder for a triple and an RBI for an 11-2 Smithville lead. Keebler followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 13-2.

Smithville got two more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Guyton doubled and Katie Beth Williams drove her home. King walked, and Keebler got the final Smithville RBI with a bloop hit.

Smithville coach Jeremy Duke made some changes in his lineup, and King took the circle in the top of the fifth. IAHS scored two more runs and had a runner on base that could have kept the game going, but King got the final out herself with a ball hit back to the mound to preserve the 14-4 win.

“I think we hit the ball pretty well,” Duke said. “Our defense played well, and Guyton pitched well. We’ve still got a lot of improving to do.”