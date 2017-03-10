Lockhart, Smithville shut out Itawamba at Amory Tournament

AMORY – Once again, the Smithville Seminoles proved their pitching was going to be tough to beat.

This time, it was Chris Lockhart with the shutout, scattering five hits and striking out five as the Noles topped Itawamba AHS with a 6-0 win.

“Chris threw a heck of a game,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “Every inning he comes over there and says, ‘I feel good,’ so we kept sending him back out there. The defense backed him up when they had to.”

The Noles took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Stuart Coggins. Chet Moffett led off the inning with a walk, Heath Noe did the same with one out, and Wesley Grier loaded the bases on an infield single ahead of Coggins’ hit. Jared Johnson made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout.

In the bottom of the fifth, Noe and Grier each drew walks, and Johnson grabbed his second RBI of the game with a base hit to right. Blayde Scott plated Grier with a groundout to the right side.

Grant Johnson drove in the final run of the night with an RBI single to right field.

“We had some clutch hits tonight,” Russell said. “They were timely hits. We’re still seeing several kids and what they can do in certain situations. I told them today that we don’t need to go out here and play nine kids and then someone get hurt. We’re working in a lot of kids to see what they can do when any situation comes up.”

Russell called it a tough stretch of games to open the season with.

“We’re going to see what we’re made of,” he said. “We responded well. We have another tough one tomorrow against the defending 3A state champions.”

Also on Friday

Mooreville 2, Amory 1

Mooreville scored both of its runs in the top of the second on a walk and a pair of errors.

“We can’t have breakdowns like that, and we have to swing the bat better,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Their guy was a good pitcher, but we have to play better. We have to throw strikes, can’t give up walks, and we have to swing the sticks.”

Amory had its lone hit in the bottom of the third, a double in the gap in right center by Jake Kirkpatrick. Ryan Morgan laced what looked like a sure hit into right but was robbed on a diving catch to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard.

The Panthers scored their run in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Williams walked leading off, then Seth Morgan reached on an error. Kirkpatrick grabbed the RBI on a sacrifice fly to center. Ryan Morgan was walked, and the Troopers got out of the jam with a strikeout.

Jake Williams took the tough luck loss as he allowed no earned runs on two hits. Jackson Williams threw four scoreless innings in relief.

“A two-out hit was very vague to us. We couldn’t find it at all,” Williams said. “Jackson came in and did a good job in relief. We just have a long way to go, and we have to get it fixed real quick.”

Saltillo 3, Hamilton 2

Hamilton led 2-0 until two errors, two hit batters and two singles cost the Lions three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first when Tyler Holman led off with a walk, was sacrificed over by Jacob Jaudon and scored when Michael Harrison reached on an error.

Holman’s RBI double to score Jayce Evans made it 2-0 in the top of the second.

Holman, Brady Davis and Nick Harmon had Hamilton’s hits. Davis allowed no earned runs on four hits and struck out three in the start.

Saturday

Amory 8, Hamilton 7

The Lions took an early 7-1 lead, but the Panthers erased that with a seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Ryan Morgan hit a walkoff single for the win.

Hamilton led 1-0 in the first off a Michael Harrison RBI single. Amory tied the game on an RBI single by Gunnar Hall to plate Jake Kirkpatrick, who led off with a hit.

The Lions took a 2-1 lead in the second when Todd Robinson doubled leading off, and his pinch runner Nate Tipton scored on Tyler Holman’s sacrifice fly.

Hamilton scored five in the third, which included RBI hits by Robinson and Jacob Jaudon.

Amory started off its scoring in the fifth on a two-RBI double by Jackson Williams to make it 7-3. Caleb Haney was hit by a pitch to send in another run, then Seth Morgan’s fielder’s choice made it 7-5.

Kirkpatrick singled to left to make it a one-run game, then Ryan Morgan followed him with the game-winner, a walkoff, two-run single to center.