Problems encountered at Amory city dumpster station
AMORY – Garbage pickup in the city of Amory is now serviced by the Monroe County Solid Waste Department, as most citizens are well aware. There is a location at the entrance to the city shop off of A Avenue in West Amory where trash may be deposited if it proves inconvenient for the homeowner to keep it at home until the next weekly pickup. However, some residents have taken advantage of the provided convenience.
“The dumpsters are placed at the entrance to the city shop for the convenience for city citizens to leave household garbage,” said Amory Streets and Sanitation Manager David Moore. “That area was never intended to be a dumping site for rubbish. The city still provides curbside rubbish pickup at the citizens homes every week.”
Apparently, some citizens thought the city dump station was a landfill, according to photos furnished by Moore. Items ranging from unbagged household garbage, luggage, paint cans and mattresses to scrap lumber and tree limbs have been found and documented in the area – sometimes 20 to 30 feet away from the dumpsters.
“Dumpsters are for household garbage in bags and items small enough to fit into the dumpster, so that the load may be neatly tipped up and dumped into the truck without risk of losing items to the wind in the process,” said Monroe County Solid Waste Department Director Tony Ligon.
Ligon offered a reminder that certain items are prohibited from being included in household garbage.
“Tires, any sealed tank with flammable liquid or gas and paint cans need to be handled separately,” Ligon said. “Monroe County citizens may bring prohibited and oversized items to the county landfill on Highway 8 east of Aberdeen to dump at no charge. Staff at the landfill will properly sort and process the loads brought to them. The landfill opens on weekdays at 7 a.m. and closes promptly at 4 p.m.”
Citizens are urged to be responsible in doing their part to keep the county and communities litter-free. Crews from both the solid waste and sheriff’s departments work regularly to pick up trash and debris but need the help of all citizens to keep Monroe County and its communities clean.
