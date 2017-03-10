Rotary Club names firefighter and police officer of the year

AMORY – The sealed ballots were delivered back to Rotary Club members and counted, and the winners of Amory’s top police officer and firefighter were announced Feb. 23 at the Gilmore Foundation Conference Center.

The audience included large contingents from Amory’s fire and police departments in anticipation of the announcements. Rotary Club member Don Mitchell officiated at the presentation of award plaques.

“The ballots were distributed to peers of these winners and hand delivered back to us to tally,” he said.

Winning the award for the fire department was Captain Tim Stark, and the police officer of the year award went to Johnny Dale.

Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill offered remarks before Stark was given his award.

“The firefighters and police officers have distinctive colors for identification. Whether gray and red for the fire department or black and blue for the police, we’re all the same at the end of the day,” he said.

McGonagill was happy to report that response calls have been more for medical emergencies than fires in recent years.

“The newest venture for both fire and police first responders involves search and rescue,” he said.

McGonagill announced goals for various areas of the department’s work, including promoting fire safety in the schools and good working relationships with allied services, as well as construction of a classroom and hazardous materials facility at the training center near the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

McGonagill praised Stark for his faithful service as a firefighter since 1991, during which Stark earned numerous certifications. Stark looks forward to retiring by the end of the year.

Bowen came next to present the police officer of the year award to Dale, who has served as an officer five years to date.

“We have by far the best crew at this time with whom I’ve had the privilege of working and leading,” Bowen said. “It’s not just a profession; it’s a ministry toward community improvement.”

Bowen was happy to report that the average response time to a call is now less than one minute.

“The longest response time on our records is 12 minutes,” he said. “We have crimes committed in Amory, but the topic is not our preoccupation.”

Bowen announced that, thanks to a gift from the private sector, the K-9 unit is soon to be re-activated to assist in battling drug trafficking.

He concluded the program by asking that the citizens continue to pray for all of our public servants and first responders.