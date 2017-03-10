Tigers walk off in wild one over Lions

HATLEY – When county baseball rivals Hatley and Hamilton play each other, it’s usually certain to be a game full of twists and turns.

That was the case on Saturday night as Hatley erased a 6-2 deficit in the final inning to take a 7-6 win over Hamilton. Holden Clark scored the winning run on a walkoff wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.

“Confidence-wise, we definitely needed a win,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “We had an opportunity in our game last night and it ended in a tie. Things haven’t been quite going our way, and we made some things happen late in the game. Early in the game, not so much, but I’m very proud of them for not giving up.”

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the third when Colby Sanders opened the inning with a walk, moved to third on an error on a pickoff attempt and scored on Nate Tipton’s sacrifice fly for a 1-0 Hamilton lead.

The Lions padded the advantage in the fourth. Once again, the inning opened with a walk, this time to Brady Davis, and he, too, got all the way to third on an error on a pickoff attempt. A error on a bunt by Nathan Fast brought the run home, and Nick Harmon made it 3-0 with a fielder’s choice to plate another run.

The Tigers made it a one-run game with a two-out rally in the sixth. Will Cantrell and Brock Kidd, who combined for four of Hatley’s seven hits, hit back-to-back singles with two outs. Holden Clark drove in Hatley’s first run with an RBI single, then a bases-loaded walk to Cody Dunigan cut the lead to 3-2.

Hamilton answered with three runs in the top of the seventh. Jayce Evans drew a walk leading off and scored when Colby Holley reached on an error. Cade Smith’s base hit put runners at the corners, then Tyler Holman drove in another run with a fielder’s choice. Jacob Jaudon’s double to the wall in center made it 6-2, but he was out trying to stretch it into a triple.

In the bottom of the seventh, pinch hitter Connor King walked to open the inning, then Camron Wright singled to center. A fielder’s choice from Blake Goodin erased the runner at second, but moved pinch runner Parker Easter to third. Cantrell reached on an error to send a run home, and Kidd singled to load the bases.

Goodin scored on a passed ball, then Clark drew a bases-loaded walk. Avery Benson was hit by a pitch, and Dunigan also drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game before Clark ended it by scoring on the wild pitch.

“We made several mistakes early to put ourselves in a bad situation, and we overcame that, which is good to see,” Harris said. “It’s good for our younger guys to experience that, and we got a lot of guys game experience. That’s the biggest thing right now as we go into division play. We’re starting to find our identity a little bit and build off something.”

Neither starting pitcher figured into the decision. For Hamilton, Harmon went five-plus innings and scattered four hits. Clark made the start for Hatley and allowed one earned run on one hit, while Goodin picked up the win in relief.

“Both Holden and Blake pitched well enough for us to be in the game to win it,” Harris said. “There were some errors that didn’t help us out, but for the most part, we pitched well. It took us a while to get going offensively, but when we were, we were able to put some runs on the board.”