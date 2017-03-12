Facetime call links Amery2Amory

AMORY – A generation ago, it was all science fiction – a live video teleconference spanning 1,000 miles on handheld wireless phones. Mayor Brad Blalock was first notified late last year that a class in Amery, Wisconsin was studying about Amory, and the Facetime app helped provide a real-time conversation and a glimpse of Mississippi Feb. 28.

The exchange was brought to life by a live video teleconference between Amery fifth-grade teacher Michael Simonson’s classroom and Blalock in his office at Amory City Hall.

Blalock led off the response on his cell phone while a camera crew from WCBI tried to focus over his shoulder on the small screen he held in his hand.

“Greetings to you from my office in Amory, Mississippi,” Blalock said.

Joining him for the conversation were Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill and police chief Ronnie Bowen, who, in turn, each gave brief overviews of the operations of their departments.

The rainy weather of the day cleared off in time for the teleconference, so Blalock was able to take his phone outside to the park to show off the clock and Engine 1529.

The connection failed a couple of times during the exchange, but collaborative efforts restored the teleconference to enable it to be brought to an amicable conclusion.

Back in the office, Blalock moderated questions from the students in Wisconsin.

The students showed off a T-shirt to Blalock, printed with their own special design for the Amery2Amory project.

One of Simonson’s students posed a broad question to Blalock, asking for his advice on planning a career path. Blalock responded that he had turned a few corners in his journey before becoming an attorney and being elected mayor of Amory.

“Hold on tight,” he advised. “It can be a bumpy ride.”

Simonson is planning on the next step for the Amery2Amory conversation – a personal visit to Amory. He will bring gifts of T-shirts with him.

“We looked for another Amery and found Amory,” Simonson said. “We were amazed at all the similarities we found, from date of incorporation to population to both cities having a downtown park with a clock. The study of a sister city puts more ownership in the learning experience.”

In the time since the project began, Blalock has received packets of information about Amery, as well as Christmas cards written by the students from Amery to the citizens of Amory.

Simonson lamented that the trains no longer run through Amery as they still do through Amory.