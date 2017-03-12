Fidelia Club shares recipes from its recent banquet

AMORY – The Fidelia Club hosted a banquet Feb. 16 with former Amorian, Mandi Marett Stanley, as keynote speaker. A crowd of 270 was entertained by Stanley, while enjoying a meal prepared by Fidelia Club members and served by Amory High School culinary arts instructor Dianne Young and her students.

The Fidelia Club has been active in Amory for more than 60 years. The club has held various fundraisers in the past, which go towards a community grant, cultural grant and nursing scholarship.

“We have held a Christmas auction but felt like it had run its course, and was time for a change,” said Nancy Hoang, event coordinator. “The banquet will not be an annual event, but we plan to space it out every other year or so. We definitely want to do it again and are already looking for future speakers. Without the community’s support, we wouldn’t be able to fund our three projects.”

Chicken Alfredo

6 chicken strips or two large breasts

One box of bow tie pasta

Alfredo Sauce

1 – 1/2 cups Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Boil chicken till cooked, cool, then shred.

Boil pasta till tender, drain.

Make Alfredo sauce (use recipe given or when time is short, you may use two 15 oz. jars of your preferred flavor from any grocery store)

Once chicken, pasta and sauce are finished, mix all three in a bowl. Add in 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Mix well and pour into a greased 9X13 pan. Sprinkle remaining Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese on top. Cover and bake at 350 until cheese is melted and center is hot.

* NOTE – You may make a day or two before and keep casserole in refrigerator. When ready to bake, pour a little milk on top, cover and bake. Take out of oven and stir occasionally, adding milk if necessary so that the pasta doesn’t dry out.

Alfredo Sauce

1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick)

3/4 tsp. flour

1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 cup Half-and-Half

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Melt butter. Stir in flour and pepper. Gradually add Half-and-Half. Cook five minutes, or until thick, constantly stirring. Add cheese and continue stirring.

Kale Salad

For the actual salad itself, you can buy any bag of salad mix. This one was a Sweet Kale salad mix that had kale, cabbage and small amounts of broccoli.

* NOTE from Shawn Helton – We put roasted pumpkin seeds and cranberries as garnish. With a Kale salad, you mix in dressing, pumpkin seeds and cranberries, toss well, refrigerate and then serve. When using thicker types of lettuce, it takes a while for it to wilt; therefore, it will last much longer in the fridge.

Poppy Seed Dressing

3/4 cup white vinegar

1 – 1/2 cup canola oil

3/4 cup sugar

2 Tbsp. white or yellow onion (I just eyeball a chunk of onion – Shawn)

1 – 1/4 Tbsp. salt

3/4 tsp. dry mustard

1 – 1/2 Tbsp. poppy seeds

Place all ingredients, except for the poppy seeds, in a blender. Blend on high for at least one minute, or until the onion is fully chopped up and emulsified into the dressing. Add the poppy seeds and pulse a few times until incorporated into the dressing.

Refrigerate.

* NOTE – If making your own dressing is too much, grocery stores sell many salad mixes that include the salad, toppings and dressing all in one.

Bread Pudding

1 qt. sweet milk

3 Tbsp. oleo

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 loaf French bread

2 Tbsp. vanilla

Cut bread into medium-sized pieces and toss in milk. Mix eggs, sugar and vanilla in bowl and then add bread and milk mixture and toss together. Pour melted oleo into bottom of 9×13 baking dish. Add pudding mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes or until mixture is firm.

Sauce

1/2 cup oleo

1 egg yolk

1 small can Pet milk

1 cup sugar