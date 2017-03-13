Amory police make meth arrest
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:09 am | March 13, 2017 | News
According to the Amory Police Department, officers responded to a business on Highway 278 E to assist on a medical call on March 9. While on the scene, they were approached by Samuel Taylor Johnson, 26, of Aberdeen.
Officers were made aware of an outstanding warrant for failure to appear for Johnson. who was arrested on misdemeanor charges, and methamphetamine was found. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) along with misdemeanor charges. Felony bond was set at $10,000 by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. Johnson posted bond and was released pending trial.
