Stanford shares tips on heart health at luncheon seminar

AMORY – Dr. Teresa Stanford, family nurse practitioner at Merit Health Gilmore Memorial, was the guest speaker at the hospital’s luncheon seminar Feb. 22. Stanford talked about getting rid of unhealthy habits.

“There are lots of heart deaths in Mississippi and Monroe County. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S. and claimed the lives of 785,000 in 2011,” she said. “That is the latest year we have the statistics on now. Cardiovascular disease is responsible for more deaths than all forms of cancer combined. The direct and indirect costs of heart disease total more than $320 billion.”

Other statistics Stanford shared include facts like 49 percent of people live lifestyles entailing three risk factors for heart disease – smoking, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

“Our focus today is not heart health but rather on heart unhealth. It is those bad habits we all have that we need to stop,” Stanford said.

She stated that people jump on the exercise bandwagon with New Year’s Resolutions but then overdo it or do not stick with it.

“Take is slow and develop good habits. If you will stick with exercise for eight weeks, it becomes a habit,” she said. “Sticking with it is the biggest thing.”

Other heart unhealth risk factors include overeating (Mississippi is the fattest state in the nation); being too “healthy” to go see a healthcare professional; smoking; not taking medications as ordered; being a couch potato; snoring; drinking too much alcohol; and eating too much red meat.

“Some assume they are not at risk, but the more risk factors a person has, the more common it is for heart problems to happen,” Stanford said. “Heart disease, heart failure and stroke claim more lives than any other disease in the United States. Genetics is a part of life, but most health problems can be prevented with proper care of our bodies.”