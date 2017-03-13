 

Wren native brings abridged ‘Selma’ performance to Aberdeen students

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Monroe County native and Infecting Change Productions Founder Jana Haynes, front, performs a spoken word piece as Jarmarcus Legg, Xavier Martin, Angel Anderson and Melissa Davidson sing accompanying background during a scaled down performance of "Selma: The Musical" at Aberdeen High School.

Monroe County native and Infecting Change Productions Founder Jana Haynes, front, performs a spoken word piece as Jarmarcus Legg, Xavier Martin, Angel Anderson and Melissa Davidson sing accompanying background during a scaled down performance of “Selma: The Musical” at Aberdeen High School.

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School students recently learned lessons about the civil rights movement through a live performance of snippets of “Selma: The Musical,” which was rewritten by Jana Haynes of Wren.
“We literally just try to inspire people through music. We have an amazing group of performers and we’ve been offering it at colleges and high schools before premiering it at the Selma Jubilee,” said Haynes, the founder of Infecting Change Productions, the acting troupe performing the play.
“Selma the Musical” was originally written by Faya Rose Toure. The AHS performance following performances at Alabama A&M and several other high schools in Mississippi and Alabama. It will be toured in cities like Birmingham, Atlanta and Kansas City.
“We want to make sure our kids have lots of artistic abilities. We want to inspire our kids to go higher and higher,” said AHS Principal Cloyd Garth Jr.
The performance came on the heels of a student-led Black History Month program at the school.
In addition to spoken word, song and theater excerpts by some of the cast of “Selma: The Musical,” Haynes talked about the 1965 march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery to stand for African-American voting rights.
“As young people at 16, 17 and 18, this is the time when everything in your life is molded and changed. Learn your history. Learn who John Lewis was. Learn who Martin Luther King Jr. was. A lot of people, black and white, lost their lives so we can be young and free,” Haynes said.

