Wren native brings abridged ‘Selma’ performance to Aberdeen students
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen High School students recently learned lessons about the civil rights movement through a live performance of snippets of “Selma: The Musical,” which was rewritten by Jana Haynes of Wren.
“We literally just try to inspire people through music. We have an amazing group of performers and we’ve been offering it at colleges and high schools before premiering it at the Selma Jubilee,” said Haynes, the founder of Infecting Change Productions, the acting troupe performing the play.
“Selma the Musical” was originally written by Faya Rose Toure. The AHS performance following performances at Alabama A&M and several other high schools in Mississippi and Alabama. It will be toured in cities like Birmingham, Atlanta and Kansas City.
“We want to make sure our kids have lots of artistic abilities. We want to inspire our kids to go higher and higher,” said AHS Principal Cloyd Garth Jr.
The performance came on the heels of a student-led Black History Month program at the school.
In addition to spoken word, song and theater excerpts by some of the cast of “Selma: The Musical,” Haynes talked about the 1965 march from Selma, Alabama to Montgomery to stand for African-American voting rights.
“As young people at 16, 17 and 18, this is the time when everything in your life is molded and changed. Learn your history. Learn who John Lewis was. Learn who Martin Luther King Jr. was. A lot of people, black and white, lost their lives so we can be young and free,” Haynes said.
Related Posts
- Wintry precipitation arrives
- Aberdeen High School program wins Governor’s Award
- MCSO, U.S. Marshals run registered sex offenders compliance check
- Renasant Bank makes $479,600 bid for River Birch
- Hamilton elementary students learn to Reject All Tobacco
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Closing the book : Family reflects on life and times of Ed Northington as his business comes to an end March 8, 2017
- Affordable health screenings coming to Amory March 6, 2017
- Problems encountered at Amory city dumpster station March 10, 2017
- Rotary Club names firefighter and police officer of the year March 10, 2017
- Baseball Tigers blanked by Alcorn Central March 10, 2017
- MDWFP concerned about illegal wild hog trapping methods March 13, 2017
- Amory police make meth arrest March 13, 2017
- Wren native brings abridged ‘Selma’ performance to Aberdeen students March 13, 2017
- Stanford shares tips on heart health at luncheon seminar March 13, 2017
- Facetime call links Amery2Amory March 12, 2017
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...