Amory man accused of shoplifting from gun store
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:15 am | March 14, 2017 | News
Daily Journal
OXFORD – A man was in custody shortly after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Van Buren Avenue gun store.
The suspect had already left Mississippi Auto Arms on Friday when police arrived. A patrolman spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a stop. More than $1,200 in merchandise was recovered.
William Jurney, 31, of Amory, was arrested, charged with felony shoplifting and given a bond of $2,000.
