 

Amory man accused of shoplifting from gun store

By | 10:15 am | March 14, 2017 | News

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A man was in custody shortly after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Van Buren Avenue gun store.

The suspect had already left Mississippi Auto Arms on Friday when police arrived. A patrolman spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a stop. More than $1,200 in merchandise was recovered.

William Jurney, 31, of Amory, was arrested, charged with felony shoplifting and given a bond of $2,000.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen