Amory man accused of shoplifting from gun store

Daily Journal

OXFORD – A man was in custody shortly after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Van Buren Avenue gun store.

The suspect had already left Mississippi Auto Arms on Friday when police arrived. A patrolman spotted the suspect’s vehicle and made a stop. More than $1,200 in merchandise was recovered.

William Jurney, 31, of Amory, was arrested, charged with felony shoplifting and given a bond of $2,000.