Country music and local flare headline Amory Railroad Festival acts

AMORY – One year ago to the week day, thousands of people packed out Frisco Park to kick off the Amory Railroad Festival and watch Trent Harmon be named as the final “American Idol” on a huge screen. On April 6, fans are invited to pack out the park again and see Harmon in person as he kicks off a weekend of entertainment.

“I think we played this as a positive with Trent since it’s one year to the day. The reason he’s opening up is because he has to be in Seattle the next day. He wanted to be here before going across the country,” said co-entertainment chair Ken Smith.

Following Harmon’s performance, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute band will close out the main stage’s entertainment for Thursday.

For Friday, Leah Rose, Of Warriors and Poets and Blues Counsel will lead up the main stage acts ahead of The Gents for the headliner. On the rock stage, Brent Childs and Tre Srygley; Brittany Coker Murphy; Robbie Ross; and Mark Clingan, Jeremy Farrar and Shane Ivey will play sets that evening.

Saturday’s main stage acts include John Milstead, Stormy Monday Blues Band, Shameless and Joseph Baldwin setting the tone for headliner Lonestar. On the rock stage, Saturday’s acts include Bruh Stockton & the Supernatural, Somatic Theory, Affliction of the Absent, Shutdown Tactic, Rivkah, Bikini Frankenstein, Seeking Seven and Killjay.

“What’s great about each day is we’re able to have bands who have roots here,” said co-entertainment chair Shawn Brannon. “We want the people of Amory and the surrounding communities to come out and have a good time. The Railroad Festival is one of those times when people can pull themselves out of their normal lives and have that experience.”

The setup this year will mirror last year’s with a stage in front of Engine 1529 in lieu of using the pavilion stage for bands like in years past. Smith asks for people to be mindful closer to time that driving stakes in the ground to secure lawn chairs is forbidden in the park.

In the weeks leading up to the festival, people can register on the Amory Railroad Festival’s Facebook page for a V.I.P. prize pack by Liking the Amory Railroad Festival page, Liking the post about the giveaway, tagging five friends in the comments and sharing the post.

The winner, who will be announced April 5 and recognized at opening ceremonies, will win four V.I.P. passes for meet and greets with the main stage artists, four Amory Railroad Festival T-shirts, four carnival passes, four official festival bags, four food vouchers, two free 5K entries, three bags of apple fritters and one weekend parking pass.