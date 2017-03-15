Hail and straight-line wind event sweeps through Amory

AMORY – A brief but powerful storm that passed through Amory March 9 at approximately 7:20 p.m. left behind structural damage and several downed trees.

According to WTVA Meteorologist Joel Young, it was a severe thunderstorm with straight-line winds.

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Bunky Goza said the severe weather storm warning came through only two minutes before a hailstorm began.

“It literally intensified when it was on top of us,” Goza said. “We had different sizes of hail stones with one documented the size of a golf ball and another the size of a nickel.”

All-in-all, six businesses sustained damage either by wind or hail. There were two homes with major damage – one at the corner of M Avenue and Powell Street and the other on Kenwood Drive.

Several other homes received minor damage, but the majority of damage was due to trees being down throughout parts of Amory. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in the storm.

West Amory took the first winds that toppled trees and a billboard alongside Highway 278. The storm also blew out the plastic panels in the post sign at Larry Clark Chevrolet and caused significant damage to several vehicles on the lot.

“We lost part of the roof from a lumber shed,” said Brandon Mohler, owner of Discount Building Materials, next door to the car dealership.

More significant damage was inflicted nearby, as a tree fell into a house on Powell Street. City utility crews had to replace a power pole that was snapped over nearby.

Closer to downtown, part of the metal roofing was peeled away from the WIC building on Main Street.

“Although we received damage to the roof, none of our contents inside were affected,” said WIC Manager Daphne Carron.

As the winds moved through the city, a storefront window was blown out at Laughing Willow on Main Street. Decorative potted plants along the street were tipped over as well. Some plants were even pulled out of the pots and scooted several yards down the sidewalk.

As part of the same storm system, trees were also brought down near Highway 371 and Athens-Quincy Road, according to Goza.

“Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has offered assistance, and we’ve had great assistance from the Amory fire, police and public works departments,” Goza said.

Since the storm was not tornadic, no weather alert sirens were used, as per protocol.

“Our policy states the only time the sirens are initiated is when a confirmed tornado warning is issued by the National Weather Service. We report citizens’ views back to the National Weather Service, but only a true storm spotter or radar indication can prompt a tornado warning. We were only under a severe weather warning,” Goza said.