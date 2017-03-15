Hamilton’s Davis throws perfect game to open division play

Hamilton freshman Brady Davis opened Division 4-1A play for the Lions by throwing a perfect game against Tremont on Thursday night.

Davis struck out seven over three innings as the Lions pounded the Eagles with a 17-0 win.

Jacob Jaudon hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to open the scoring in an 11-run bottom of the first.

After an RBI groundout from Grant Thompson, Jayce Evans tripled to drive in Nick Harmon and Todd Robinson, and he later scored on a wild pitch.

Harmon hit an RBI double in his second at-bat, and Evans later drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Lions added seven more runs in the second inning.

Harmon was hit by a pitch, and Robinson drew a walk, each with the bases loaded. Thompson had the big hit of the inning, a two-RBI double, and the final run of the game scored on a passed ball.

The Lady Lions battled it out in a slugfest in a 16-10 loss to defending 3A champs Mooreville.