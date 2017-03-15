Healthy living seminar scheduled for Saturday
ABERDEEN – What started as the intention of a healthy living seminar for Dr. Mary Brown Walker’s family in Mississippi has expanded to an open invitation to the public Saturday, March 18 at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites. The Chicago certified family nurse practitioner will address topics such as hypertension, high cholesterol and normal liver functions through the seminar, which will begin at 3 p.m.
“We do these talks throughout Chicago and Wisconsin and thought why not do it for our family in Mississippi,” Walker said. “As a healthcare provider, I believe in medication and its purpose, but people can benefit from watching what they eat and regular exercise.”
The seminar, which will also be presented by CFNP Margaret Reyes, will also feature educational videos and literature.
