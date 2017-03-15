Nettleton aldermen accept proposal from Access Family Health Services for clinic

NETTLETON – What began as a cold call from Access Family Health Services Executive Director Marilyn Sumerford to Nettleton city officials paved the way for an incoming provider for the town.

During its March 6 meeting, the board of aldermen accepted a proposal from Access to rent a former Gilmore clinic near the intersection of West Main Street and Will Robbins Highway.

“We feel like it’s a good fit. We already have clinics in Lee and Monroe counties. We want to work with the food pantry to get the word out and with the school and industries to meet people’s needs,” Sumerford said. “With our clinic in Smithville, as small of an area that it is, people drive from miles away. We plan to start small and expand to the community’s needs.”

The Nettleton location will be the first new Access clinic since 2009. It will begin with a nurse practitioner, and Sumerford hopes to eventually have an in-house pharmacy. The clinic’s opening is anticipated for early summer.

In addition to accepting Tri-Care, Medicaid, Medicare and other types of health insurance, Access offers a sliding discount scale for those living in the poverty level who qualify.

“I know it’s needed here in Nettleton,” said city clerk Dana Burcham. “The clinic has been vacant for two years.”

In a similar action, aldermen approved to rescind a bid to the Mississippi Public Service Commission made during its February meeting regarding the clinic.

In other business, aldermen tabled a bid on lawn maintenance but approved for Buddy Coggins to mow the city’s park areas during a special called meeting March 8.

In other business, aldermen approved:

• A motion for Joseph Wiygul to attend sewer school in Jackson.

• A motion accepting the resignation of Johnny Brown from the public works department.

• A motion to hire Billy Kennedy to the street department.

• A motion for public works to clean ditches on Hill and Myrtle avenues for drainage purposes.