Nettleton’s Ausbern, Cruber throw gems against Bulldogs

Nettleton pitchers Coleton Ausbern and Cameron Cruber each threw a perfect game to open Division 4-3A play with 17-0 and 10-0 wins over the Aberdeen Bulldogs.

Ausbern struck out all nine batters he faced, while Cruber went four innings and struck out 11.

In game 1, the Tigers scored nine in the second inning, including RBI hits by Chase Scruggs, Blaze Holland and Graham Gardner.

They added eight in the third, including a bases-clearing double by Thaniel Tackett. Blake Hester also doubled to drive in a pair of runs, and Coley Aldridge hit an RBI single.

In game 2, Dylan Gillentine doubled in the three-run first inning to drive in Ausbern, who had hit a single. In the second inning, Cruber doubled and scored on a wild pitch, then Ausbern hit a two-RBI double. Tackett followed him with a double of his own, and pinch hitter Aiden Follower did the same to drive in two runs. Cade Dallas rounded out the scoring with an RBI single.