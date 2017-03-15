Noles start out division play with a pair of wins

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – Smithville’s Stuart Coggins popped up to the Vardaman shortstop in the bottom of the fifth inning on Friday night. That play will not make the highlight reel. But the power-hitting first baseman had already been to the plate three times and had driven in enough runs to win the game. The final score was 14-4, but Coggins’ five RBIs were one better than the visiting Rams could muster.

It was the second straight meeting between these teams as a rainout last Tuesday forced a makeup game on Thursday and then the regularly scheduled game on Friday. The Noles downed the Rams 13-1 at Vardaman on Thursday for their first division win of the season.

Left-hander Blayde Scott took the mound for the Seminoles and struck out three Rams in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, Wesley Grier reached base with one out and with a line drive past the shortstop, Coggins picked up his first RBI on the game and put the Seminoles ahead 1-0. Coggins moved to third on a wild pitch and scored when Aubrey Cox reached on an error. Grant Johnson drove Cox home with a liner to center field to extend the Noles’ lead to 3-0.

The Rams wasted no time getting two of the runs back. Scott walked the leadoff hitter, and the Rams’ first baseman Hunter Spencer cleared the centerfield wall with a home run to bring Vardaman to within a run at 3-2. Scott walked the next batter but picked him off at first for the second out and got out of the inning on a comebacker to the mound.

Will McNeese saw nine pitches and worked a walk out of it, leading off the bottom of the second. McNeese moved to second on a wild pitch, and Heath Noe followed with a single. Both runners moved up on a double steal. Grier struck out but reached first on a passed ball, bringing Coggins to the plate with the bases loaded. The big man came through again and picked up two more RBIs with liner up the middle to up the Smithville lead to 5-2.

The Rams got back to within a run in the top of the fourth on an error, a single and two hit batsmen.

The Seminoles got the runs back plus some in the bottom half. They loaded the bases when Johnson walked, Peyton Blair reached on an error and McNeese walked. The Rams made a pitching change, and Noe greeted the new hurler with a line drive to center that plated two runs.

Grier worked a walk, bringing Coggins back to the plate with runners at first and third. Coggins just missed a home run, but got a double when his line drive hit the top of the wall. Two runs scored giving Coggins his fifth RBI of the game and a 9-4 lead. Bradon KImbrough made it an even 10 runs with an RBI single.

“Coach Russell really stressed to us this week the importance of division wins,” Coggins said. “So I went to the plate swinging hard at good pitches. I also think I was a little bit lucky, but I’ll take it.”

Noe took the mound in the top of the fifth and sat the Rams down in order. The Noles added a run in the bottom half after loading the bases and scoring on a fielder’s choice. It might have been more when Coggins made his fourth plate appearance with runners in scoring position, but his pop up ended the inning.

Noe faced the minimum again the top of the sixth, and the Noles got two more in the bottom half. Kimbourgh walked, Blair was hit by a pitch, and Chris Lockhart drove a run home with a hot shot to the hot corner. Johnson ended the game with a two-run line drive single to make the final score 14-4.

“No win is ugly,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said, “But we made some mistakes on defense that we don’t usually make. I feel like we hit the ball well and did what we needed to do to win.”