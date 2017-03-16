Aberdeen aldermen approve resolution in conjunction with Pioneer bankruptcy case

ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen followed suit with the Monroe County Board of Supervisors in passing a resolution March 7 regarding its stake in Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen.

“The city and county have contracts with the hospital property. Pioneer [Health Services] is in bankruptcy, and it appears Pioneer is going to be selling through bankruptcy approval their contracts to a third entity. It’s a preliminary step to getting a new hospital contract,” said city attorney Bob Faulks, who later added he didn’t think he could publicly disclose the potential buyer.

When asked by Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington about the entity’s reputation, Faulks said the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of Mississippi will have to approve the final sale, which offers assurance.

Following with action on a topic introduced in its previous meeting, aldermen approved 3-2, with Buffington and Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom voting against, to give raises to street and sanitation department workers. The remainder of retired street department head Lee Cooper’s salary for the fiscal year will help with the raises.

An issue regarding park and recreation department raises was tabled.

During his input, Buffington addressed his concerns about raises and finances.

“I’m concerned our spending is getting out of hand. We had one employee who received $800 in overtime pay in one pay period. It may be legitimate, but the supervisors need to monitor this,” Buffington said. “Raises are getting to be routine matters. We’ve given raises to numerous people since the beginning of the fiscal year. I think we’re developing a habit and we’re on the road to bankruptcy if we don’t watch it.”

Mayor Maurice Howard said giving employee raises has been one of his goals.

Howard entertained a motion, made by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and seconded by Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing, to authorize Faulks to search for who has legal ownership of Odd Fellows East Cemetery.

“We keep getting complaints about parts of the cemetery that don’t get mowed, and I think it’s time Aberdeen takes charge,” Howard said.

The cemetery has been a concern to several residents for years, and the city’s leaders have taken steps historically to adjudicate the property.

In related discussion, Ewing launched discussion regarding the need for tearing down numerous dilapidated houses that have already been adjudicated. Howard recommended using a particular contractor who had bid tearing down houses at a flat rate of between $2,500 and $3,000 per house for the potential demolitions.

Ewing asked if there is money budgeted, and Howard recommended moving port funds, which Faulks said isn’t allowed.

No action was taken, but aldermen requested city building inspector David Low be present at the next board meeting to continue the discussion.

In addressing the March 14 exit of Aberdeen Electric Department Operations Manager Brian Sanders, Howard recommended his choice for a candidate for the outside lead line man portion of his responsibilities, but the board approved to put Danny Morris in the position after discussion.

Morris has more than 20 years experience at the electric department. The board also approved Nick Ohr, who has more than 10 years experience with the department, to take Morris’ position.

Aldermen approved to advertise for a management position with the electric department to fulfill Sanders’ other role and for a line man.

In a much quieter meeting compared to the Feb. 21 meeting – to the point some residents vocally complained about whispering at the board table – Garth apologized about the last meeting’s tumultuous moments.

In other business, the board approved:

* A motion to accept four grant contracts regarding a grant dealing with the M&O Depot.

* Employee enhancements for Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle to attend command college; Major Quinell Shumpert and officer Lee Johnson to attend firearms training and Tamanda Griffin and Contrina Garth to attend utility services training.

* A travel request of Howard’s to travel to Biloxi to meet with Burger King representatives for a potential project.