Amory aldermen weigh options for storm shelter vandalism

AMORY – The board of aldermen mulled options to increase security at the city’s storm shelters at its March 7 meeting.

Mayor Brad Blalock rehearsed the points made in his recent open letter to the community about the ongoing vandalism problems and opened the floor for suggestions as to what to do.

“We are not interested in anyone getting into trouble,” Blalock said earlier regarding the vandalism. “We would just ask that it stop. Storm shelters are there for the benefit and safety of citizens. When someone damages the locks or door knobs, it jeopardizes the welfare of citizens when the shelters are needed during a storm. This type vandalism has occurred numerous times. Thankfully, we have been able to get them cleaned and repaired and properly working prior to their use during a storm.”

A suggestion from Amory Park and Recreation Director Rory Thornton was brought to the table to solicit interested and talented citizens’ artwork to be painted on the walls of the concrete bunkers.

“It would not only discourage graffiti but also induce a feeling of ownership that would discourage citizens from defacing the property,” Thornton said.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen suggested upgrading the door knobs and locks with more vandal-resistant door pulls and deadbolts, so that all that is mounted on the outside of the door is a simple pull handle. Bowen also volunteered to research options for alarms that would notify police immediately if tampering occurred.

In related matters, Bowen reported on the results of the March 2 law enforcement sweep across Monroe County.

“It was a good day,” said Bowen who pointed out that Amory’s police officers participated in the operation without the capability to communicate with other agencies working outside the city limits.

“We don’t have radios that connect with the statewide MSWIN network,” Bowen said. “We don’t need it locally, and the cost to use the service beyond the initial price of the radios at $1,400 each is yet to be determined. We would need at least three radios if we wanted to participate, but we need to find out first what the user fee will be. It’s not in the budget now.”

Another item not in the current budget is the cost of reinstating K9 service to help combat drug trafficking.

“The projected cost has skyrocketed to $15,000,” Bowen said.

He announced that a donor has stepped up to help with the cost, but a community-wide fundraiser would still be necessary to help underwrite the entire cost.

According to Bowen, the donor will appear at the next meeting on behalf of this project.