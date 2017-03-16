Lady Tigers crank up the bats to beat Lady Hawks

HATLEY – The Hatley Lady Tigers found their offense and overcame a shaky night on defense to come away with a key 11-7 win over Myrtle on Friday night.

“This was definitely a wild game. In the beginning stages, we took a commanding lead, and errors definitely plagued us,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “Jules (Rimmer) fell behind in a lot of counts and threw a lot of pitches tonight. The costly errors with two outs were the thorn in our side, but I’m proud of our offense. We scrapped, fought and hit a couple of gap shots and bases-clearing doubles.”

In the bottom of the first, the Lady Tigers put two on with a walk to Allison Easter and a bunt hit by Madison Seals but couldn’t plate a run.

They made up for it in the bottom of the second by putting up a 5-0 lead. Bre Harmon and Harley Gaston each drew walks, and Sydney Elkin got on by way of a bunt. Easter drove in the first run of the game with a base hit to centerfield, and Seals followed suit with her own RBI single to right.

Elkin scored on an error on the right fielder, and Rimmer helped her own cause by capping off the inning with a two-run single.

The Lady Tigers added two in the third. Gaston led off by reaching on an error, and Caitlin Howard plated pinch runner Maggie Knight with an RBI double. Easter singled to center for a 7-0 lead.

Myrtle got on the board in the top of the fourth by way of two errors and two walks to make it 7-3.

Hatley got one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning when Jodi Minor tripled with one out and scored on a bunt by Callie Beth Sloan.

Three more miscues in the top of the fifth led the Lady Hawks to make it a two-run ballgame. The Lady Tigers put two on in the bottom of the inning but couldn’t pad the lead. They were successful in the bottom of the sixth when Gaston and Elkin hit back-to-back singles with one out. Howard advanced them both over, and Easter reached on an error that scored both runs to make it 11-6.

The Lady Hawks scored one in the seventh by way of a couple of errors, but Rimmer ended the game with a strikeout with a runner on third to preserve the win.

“Jules is just a bulldog for me,” Gray said. “She’s a gamer and a baller, and she’s a commander. When the going gets rough, she looks the younger girls in the eye and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got you. I’m going to keep doing my thing, and you just have to make plays behind me.’ I’ve been very pleased with her, and she’s going to carry the torch, so we hope she stays healthy.”

Seals had a three-hit day, and Easter added a pair of hits and RBIs.

“This was Jodi Minor’s first game back, and I liked how she looked at the plate,” Gray said. “Madison Seals had a couple of stellar bunts and a suicide squeeze, and those things are crucial. Myrtle is usually a contender, a playoff team, so I’m proud of this win. It was sloppy at times, but overall, we got the W. We’re injured all over the place, so we’re plugging kids in and pieced together with duct tape and bubble gum, but we’re going to keep on keeping on.”