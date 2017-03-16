Tigers claw their way back but fall short against Vikings

HATLEY – The Hatley Tigers nearly proved again that no lead is too comfortable.

The Tigers battled back from a seven-run deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, but eventually fell to North Pontotoc in a wild 10-9 Division 4-3A game on Friday night.

“I’m always happy with that effort to come back and never give up,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “We do that, and that’s just a statement of who we are. But we have to quit putting ourselves in that position. We have to see the big picture and take care of some things early in the game instead of getting in that spot.”

North led 7-0 after four extra base hits before the Tigers could get on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

In the fourth, Will Cantrell led off with a base hit, and Avery Benson followed him with a double to left to put two on. Cody Dunigan walked to load the bases, and Connor King drove in the first run for the Tigers with an RBI single to left. Nick Washington followed that with the first of his three hits to make it 7-2.

Neither team scored again until the seventh inning when the Vikings padded their lead with a pair of runs to make it 9-2.

Hatley sent 12 men to the plate in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

“It takes a little while for us to get going at the plate,” Harris said. “We start slow there, and we start a little slow pitching wise. We’re going to have to have guys step up and pitch well and do what we ask them to do.”

Blake Goodin and Will Cantrell each drew walks, and Holden Clark singled to third to load the bases.

Benson reached on an error to send the first run of the inning home, then Dunigan singled past the right fielder to make it 9-4. King was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Washington picked up another RBI single.

Pinch hitter Hunter Martin drew a bases-loaded walk, and a sac fly by Goodin made it a one-run game. Clark drove in the game-tying run with a single past short, but the Vikings worked out of the jam with a strikeout to end the inning.

“For both teams, it’s fair to say it was hard to find the zone tonight, offensively and defensively,” Harris said. “I do think it impacted both teams the same, and that’s just baseball and the way it goes. We have to figure that out.”

An error in the top of the ninth pushed the Vikings ahead again, and the Tigers couldn’t get anything going in the bottom half.

“We got an opportunity for a lot of young guys to play,” Harris said. “Connor King came in and got a big hit there. Avery Benson has been hitting well, and Nick Washington had some good hits tonight. Camron Wright came in and pitched well for us and did everything we needed him to do. He had an opportunity to get out of the ninth without any runs scored, and we had the error there, and that just can’t happen.”