Time for torch run participation begins to heat up

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Police Department will sponsor a torch run benefiting the Mississippi Special Olympics May 16, but the time is now for organizers to begin lining up interest and donations.

“This is something we’re going to do whether it’s one person or 100 people,” said APD dispatcher Jessica Farr. “I think we’re going to have a good turnout though.”

Organizers have already reached out to different individuals and entities to help carry the torch from the Aberdeen Electric Department down Commerce Street to Chestnut Street.

The run begins at 8 a.m., and the torch, which has been used in Mississippi since the 1950s, will be used for Lowndes County’s torch run later that day. The torch run is held in county seat towns across the state ahead of the Mississippi Summer Games.

In addition to runners, the APD is seeking donations to benefit the Mississippi Special Olympics.

“One church has already been in touch to see about taking up collections one Sunday for it,” Farr said.

In addition to monetary donations, water donations are appreciated.

For more information about how to support the torch run, call the APD at 369-6454.