 

Cat in the Hat illustrates Read Across America Week

March 17, 2017
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Retired Tupelo teacher Sherry Latham dons a Cat in the Hat costume to read the book by the same name for students at Belle-Shivers Middle School.

ABERDEEN – Belle-Shivers Middle School fourth- and fifth-graders heard the story of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat” from the character with the same name last week as part of Read Across America Week. The program was brought to the school by members of the Mississippi Association of Educators.
Dr. Seuss was born March 2 113 years ago, and his first book, “And to Think the First Thing I Saw on Mulberry Street,” was rejected by 26 publishers until it was finally picked up for print by Vanguard Press.

