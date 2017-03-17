Historic Tartt home in Amory damaged by fire

AMORY – Marvell Tartt has lived in her family’s residence at the corner of 7th Street S and First Avenue N across from Amory Middle School for 38 years. On the afternoon of March 7, while she was relaxing at home, a fire quietly started in a space heater in the kitchen.

A neighbor noticed the smoke coming from the attic vents before dusk and called the Amory Fire

Department. According to Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill, the call was received at 5:36 p.m.

“We responded with 11 personnel on two engines and a rescue truck,” McGonagill said. “We couldn’t find access to attic without help of occupants but were still able to put out the fire within a half-hour.”

Marvell was not aware that she was in imminent danger.

“About 30 more minutes, and she’d have been gone,” said Tartt’s son, Timmy, later. Fortunately, no injuries were sustained in the fire, although the home and contents suffered moderate smoke damage. Firefighters escorted Marvell out of the home and succeeded in rescuing the most valuable item – a display case containing Carlos Tartt’s service medals. They also suffered smoke damage but will be cleaned.

Marvell’s son, Carlos, was killed in action in Vietnam in 1970, and a memorial sign was erected just before Christmas at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and Highland Drive, in the neighborhood where Carlos was raised.

Ironically, Timmy and his family moved into the home for a while after their own home burned.

“The house is well over 100 years old,” Marvell said. “Three generations of our family have lived here at one time or another.”

Insurance adjusters are still assessing damage and during the meantime, Marvell is taking up residence with her daughter, Sheryl Thomas.

Timmy speculated that the house may have to be torn down, but whatever the outcome, Marvell’s desire is to return and live out her days on the corner of 7th Street S and First Avenue.