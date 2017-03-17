Lady Noles’ rally comes up short against Vardaman

SMITHVILLE – There wasn’t much for Smithville coach Jeremy Duke to say after his Lady Noles opened division play with a 4-3 loss to Vardaman.

Smithville was held to zero runs and three hits through the first four innings of the loss.

“We just didn’t play. That’s the bottom line,” Duke said. “We have a long way to go and a lot of work to do.”

The Lady Rams scored two runs in the top of the second on an error on a bunt after a leadoff double, then a bloop single. They added one in the fourth on a two-out, RBI single.

Priscilla Keebler grabbed Smithville’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the second but was unable to score.

The Lady Noles had a chance in the bottom of the third when Emma Kate Hester got all the way to second on a ball that went off the Vardaman left fielder’s glove, and Angel Guyton hit an infield single to put runners on the corners with two outs, but a flyout ended the inning.

In the fourth, Keebler walked with two outs, stole second but was tagged out at the plate on Annie Brooke Morgan’s base hit.

Smithville finally got on the board in the fifth. Pinch hitter Tara Parham drew a walk to open the inning, and Hester sacrificed her over to second. Olivia Roberts singled to short to put two on for Guyton, who also singled past the shortstop to drive in the first run of the night for the Lady Noles. Katie Beth Williams also hit an infield single, but Taylor King was out on an infield fly, and Roberts was tagged out in a run down trying to score to end the inning.

Vardaman scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh, and Smithville tried to rally with two outs in the bottom half. Roberts doubled to center for her second hit of the night, and Guyton slammed a two-run homer to dead center for her third hit to make it a one-run game.

Williams reached on an error, and King singled and moved to second on the throw to third from the outfield, but a grounder back to the pitcher ended the game.

Guyton took the tough luck loss in the circle, allowing seven hits, walking none and striking out three as four errors were committed behind her. Guyton had three hits, and Roberts had two.

“Angel pitched fine, but we’re not making the plays and not hitting,” Duke said. “We didn’t hit at all period. We’re not young because we have five juniors and seniors in the lineup, but we’re just not getting it together right now.”