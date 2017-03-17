Panthers hold off late Blue Devils’ comeback

AMORY – After a slow start, the Amory Panthers built up a commanding 8-2 lead, but almost saw that disappear in the final two innings as they hung on for a 9-7 victory over the Booneville Blue Devils on a wet Saturday afternoon.

The win was on the heels of a crucial Division 1-4A victory on Friday night for the Panthers over Itawamba AHS in which Aubrey Gillentine threw a complete game.

“It’s hard to come back after a big win in a close game like we had last night,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “After you have a big game like that, and you’re supposed to play at this time and then you get pushed back, regardless of whether we want to say we are or not, we’re all creatures of habit. When they get out of their routine, it’s bad on all of us.”

Williams complimented the starting pitching performance of Gillentine on Friday night, who struck out six and had a no-hitter going to the sixth.

“I was very pleased with his pitching and I was also very pleased with our defense,” Williams said. “We had a very good defensive ballgame, unlike today. Ryan (Morgan) pitched well today.”

The Panthers got going in the bottom of the third on Saturday when Caleb Haney doubled just inside the left field line leading off. Cooper Jones followed him with a nearly mirror hit, another double to left, to plate the first run of the game.

Leadoff hitter Jake Kirkpatrick reached on a bunt single past the pitcher’s mound to put runners on the corners, and Ryan Morgan drove in both runners with a base hit to left for a 3-0 lead. Booneville kept the damage there as they got out of the inning with a double play and a strikeout.

The rain hit in the top of the fourth, and Booneville took advantage of the Panthers’ mistakes with a pair of runs.

The Devils led off with back-to-back hits and loaded the bases on an error. They plated the first run of the game on a bases-loaded walk and the second on another error, but Morgan got out of the damage with a strikeout, a baserunner tagged out at third and a fielder’s choice with the Panthers still ahead 3-2.

Amory grabbed some breathing room with a five-run bottom of the fourth. Jackson Williams and Hunter Lockhart led off with back-to-back base hits, and Williams scored on an error. Haney grabbed his second hit of the day to put runners on the corners, and Jones plated pinch runner Luke Stephens on a sacrifice fly.

Kirkpatrick sent Haney home with his third hit but first RBI of the afternoon, and Morgan helped his own cause by driving in his third run of the day with a base hit. Gillentine made it 8-3 on his RBI double to left to score pinch runner Drew Wallace.

The score held up until the top of the sixth when the Devils scored two runs, capitalizing on an error, a walk and a hit batsman.

The Panthers grabbed an insurance run in the bottom of the inning when Wallace doubled with one out, and Luke Johnson did the same to drive him in with two outs.

The top of the seventh started out on a bad note with a walk and an error. The Panthers got an out, but then Booneville started to chip away with three hits and a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game. Jackson Williams moved to the mound and only needed three pitches to end the game with a strikeout to earn the save.

Morgan earned the win, going the first five innings by going the first five innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs on three hits.

The Panthers’ starting outfield of Kirkpatrick, Haney and Jones went 6 for 6, led by Kirkpatrick’s three hit day. Morgan helped his own cause by going 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

“We hit it pretty well today, and I was very proud of that,” Williams said. “We had some errors, and they took advantage of those. That’s how they put their runs up. We had one or two walks.”