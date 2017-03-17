Pre-registration open for Amory Railroad Festival 5K

AMORY – The Amory Railroad Festival 5K will be held April 8, and pre-registration is ongoing until March 31. Pre-registration guarantees a T-shirt and carries a discounted rate of $20.

This year’s route will be different as in comparison to previous years, as it begins and ends at First Baptist Church.

The top three runners will be recognized in each age division, and the top awards will go to overall male, female and overall runner for the 18 and younger age divisions.

Race day check-in registration begins at 7 a.m., and the race begins at 8 a.m.

To pre-register, go to www.racesonline.com or www.amoryrailroadfestival.com. Registration cost is $25 after March 31.