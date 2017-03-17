Supervisors meeting touches on road and VFD figures
ABERDEEN – The original plan for county officials March 10 was to meet with Sen. Roger Wicker at a bridge on Greenbriar Road shut down by the Federal Highway Administration to discuss the circumstances around the closure of several Mississippi bridges, but he had an issue that arose and couldn’t leave Washington D.C.
Supervisors did, however, approve a resolution to authorize a local cooperation agreement and right-of-entry with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District as a step to replace pilings and reopen the bridge as part of business in their Friday meeting.
In a related matter, county engineer Kyle Strong reported work was set to begin March 13 on a bridge in need of repair on Caledonia Road.
According to county road manager Sonny Clay, he received notice the county is being cut $21,000 in state aid road funding. Statewide, $1 million has been cut in state aid funds.
County administrator Evan Adams presented figures of revenue versus expenditures regarding volunteer fire departments. He said the figures indicate approximately $30,000 in excess.
In other business, supervisors approved:
* A request to send two buildings and grounds department employees to attend a six-week training clinic one day per week in Memphis through Trane. The cost of the clinic is $250 per person, and no overtime will be incurred.
* A motion for District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism to use $500 from his rural recreation fund to be used for a greenhouse at Hamilton High School.
Related Posts
- Monroe County bridge among those on statewide closure list
- Supervisors approve TRVWMD resolutions
- Supervisors extend burn ban through November
- Supervisors take beginning steps for new airport advisory committee board structure
- Supervisors approve Old Golf Course Road to state aid program
- Supervisors talk future of section of Highway 25
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Legislative update: March 8, 2017 March 11, 2017
- Aberdeen aldermen approve resolution in conjunction with Pioneer bankruptcy case March 16, 2017
- Amory aldermen weigh options for storm shelter vandalism March 16, 2017
- Time for torch run participation begins to heat up March 16, 2017
- Tigers claw their way back but fall short against Vikings March 16, 2017
- Two arrested in Aberdeen on multiple charges March 17, 2017
- Panthers hold off late Blue Devils’ comeback March 17, 2017
- Lady Noles’ rally comes up short against Vardaman March 17, 2017
- Supervisors meeting touches on road and VFD figures March 17, 2017
- Hatley elementary emphasizes reading though Dr. Seuss themes March 17, 2017
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...