Supervisors meeting touches on road and VFD figures

ABERDEEN – The original plan for county officials March 10 was to meet with Sen. Roger Wicker at a bridge on Greenbriar Road shut down by the Federal Highway Administration to discuss the circumstances around the closure of several Mississippi bridges, but he had an issue that arose and couldn’t leave Washington D.C.

Supervisors did, however, approve a resolution to authorize a local cooperation agreement and right-of-entry with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District as a step to replace pilings and reopen the bridge as part of business in their Friday meeting.

In a related matter, county engineer Kyle Strong reported work was set to begin March 13 on a bridge in need of repair on Caledonia Road.

According to county road manager Sonny Clay, he received notice the county is being cut $21,000 in state aid road funding. Statewide, $1 million has been cut in state aid funds.

County administrator Evan Adams presented figures of revenue versus expenditures regarding volunteer fire departments. He said the figures indicate approximately $30,000 in excess.

In other business, supervisors approved:

* A request to send two buildings and grounds department employees to attend a six-week training clinic one day per week in Memphis through Trane. The cost of the clinic is $250 per person, and no overtime will be incurred.

* A motion for District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism to use $500 from his rural recreation fund to be used for a greenhouse at Hamilton High School.