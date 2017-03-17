 

Two arrested in Aberdeen on multiple charges

By | 11:06 am | March 17, 2017 | News

ABERDEEN – Sergio Leonta James, 31, of Aberdeen, has been charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon and several misdemeanor charges.

Derrell Price, 60, of Aberdeen is charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

Both are in the custody of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.


PRICEJAMES

