 

Amory’s Hale signs to play basketball with Lady Tigers

By | 8:00 am | March 18, 2017 | Sports

AMORY – The Northeast Mississippi Community College basketball team officially picked up Amory High School senior Victoria Hale, who inked with the Lady Tigers March 8.

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Front row, from left, Vincent Hill, Victoria Hale, Brenda McIntosh. Back row, from left, Amory coach Paula Wax, assistant coach Amanda Eddings and Shaquelle Perks.

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
Front row, from left, Vincent Hale, Victoria Hale, Brenda McIntosh. Back row, from left, Amory coach Paula Wax, assistant coach Amanda Eddings and Shaquille Perks.

“I grew up wanting to play college basketball but didn’t think it would actually happen,” Hale said. “I’ve always wanted to go to Northeast when I was young and when they offered, I couldn’t say, ‘no.’”
“She’s a very good point guard who has averaged 6 assists and 11 points per game. She’s a very aggressive player and an overall good kid,” said Amory basketball coach Paula Wax.
Hale plans to pursue athletic training during her higher education.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen