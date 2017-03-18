Amory’s Hale signs to play basketball with Lady Tigers

AMORY – The Northeast Mississippi Community College basketball team officially picked up Amory High School senior Victoria Hale, who inked with the Lady Tigers March 8.

“I grew up wanting to play college basketball but didn’t think it would actually happen,” Hale said. “I’ve always wanted to go to Northeast when I was young and when they offered, I couldn’t say, ‘no.’”

“She’s a very good point guard who has averaged 6 assists and 11 points per game. She’s a very aggressive player and an overall good kid,” said Amory basketball coach Paula Wax.

Hale plans to pursue athletic training during her higher education.