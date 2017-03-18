Gardner, Martin sign with MUW soccer Owls
AMORY – Two Amory High School soccer players will join the roster of Mississippi University for Women’s first men’s soccer team for the 2017-2018 season. Seniors Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin signed March 8 to join the Owls.
“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” Martin said. “Playing at the next level is beyond what I dreamed of. I’ve held a high regard for being part of the first team.”
Gardner, too, has played soccer all of his life.
“I’ve been playing high school for the past three years and enjoyed every second of it,” Gardner said. “I’m excited about starting the new program up and making it bigger than what people think it is. I want to not only do good at soccer but school as well.”
Amory soccer coach Nathan Clayton said both Martin and Gardner have been strong defensive players.
“They both had an outstanding season. We went to North half, and they played a vital role to us. Defense is important, and they did a big part keeping the score down,” Clayton said.
MUW’s athletic program will make its return this fall with baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, softball and volleyball. The school’s athletic program was dissolved in 2002 following a tornado that struck parts of campus, including the Pohl Gymnasium.
Martin plans to major in history, and Gardner will pursue a degree in nursing.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Legislative update: March 8, 2017 March 11, 2017
- Time for torch run participation begins to heat up March 16, 2017
- Tigers claw their way back but fall short against Vikings March 16, 2017
- Lady Tigers crank up the bats to beat Lady Hawks March 16, 2017
- Pre-registration open for Amory Railroad Festival 5K March 17, 2017
- Gardner, Martin sign with MUW soccer Owls March 18, 2017
- Amory’s Hale signs to play basketball with Lady Tigers March 18, 2017
- Legislative update: March 15, 2017 March 18, 2017
- Those retail decoder rings are evidently sold separately March 18, 2017
- Two arrested in Aberdeen on multiple charges March 17, 2017
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...
- Angie Atkins: Judge makes ruling in Pit bull case: Are you kiddi...