Gardner, Martin sign with MUW soccer Owls

AMORY – Two Amory High School soccer players will join the roster of Mississippi University for Women’s first men’s soccer team for the 2017-2018 season. Seniors Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin signed March 8 to join the Owls.

“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” Martin said. “Playing at the next level is beyond what I dreamed of. I’ve held a high regard for being part of the first team.”

Gardner, too, has played soccer all of his life.

“I’ve been playing high school for the past three years and enjoyed every second of it,” Gardner said. “I’m excited about starting the new program up and making it bigger than what people think it is. I want to not only do good at soccer but school as well.”

Amory soccer coach Nathan Clayton said both Martin and Gardner have been strong defensive players.

“They both had an outstanding season. We went to North half, and they played a vital role to us. Defense is important, and they did a big part keeping the score down,” Clayton said.

MUW’s athletic program will make its return this fall with baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s soccer, softball and volleyball. The school’s athletic program was dissolved in 2002 following a tornado that struck parts of campus, including the Pohl Gymnasium.

Martin plans to major in history, and Gardner will pursue a degree in nursing.