Multiple vehicle accident claims two lives

MULDON – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a multiple vehicle accident occurred after midnight Sunday that left two people dead and others transported to the hospital.

The 911 call regarding the accident came in at 12:24 a.m. near Highway 45 Alternate overpass of Highway 25. According to Gurley, an 18-wheeler managed to stop barely missing the collision.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed, a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra being followed by a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata were traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate when the Sentra collided head on with a northbound 2003 gold Mercury Grand Marquis.

After the initial collision, the trailing Sonata collided with the Sentra sending the Hyundai off of the eastside of the highway.

The driver of the Sentra, Quincy Howell, 72, of Azusa, California and the driver of the Mercury, Lamonica Rupert, 20, of Tupelo, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Gurley. Both died of multiple trauma.

Both of the deceased were wearing seat belts and had to be removed from vehicles by the jaws of life.

Aline Howell, a 41-year-old female passenger in the Sentra, was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center with critical injuries. Passengers in the Mercury, Jeanette Rupert, 44, and Raheem Petty, 21, both of Tupelo were both transported to North Mississippi Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Sonata, Mildred Howell, 72, and passenger, Ivory Howell, 73, both of Chicago, were transported to North Mississippi Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is leading the investigation of the accident.