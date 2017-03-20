Amory School Board eyes accountability and accreditation

AMORY – Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars had the evening’s worth of business to himself once the monthly financial summaries were concluded at the March 9 school board meeting.

District business manager Leslie Maranto was happy to point out that the overall financial condition of the school district remains good.

“The numbers continue to go up despite a recent $42,000 budget cut from the governor,” she said.

Byars further explained the bottom line of the cut to the board.

“It amounts to $23 per student, and we have reason to expect yet another cut before the end of the fiscal year, reflecting statewide tax collections that continue to fall short of projections.”

“We received our largest check of the year in February, which typically reflects the new year’s ad valorem collections in January,” Maranto said. “We expect similar checks for March and April before the income levels out.”

In other business, Byars’ presentation to the board, complete with visuals projected on a screen, was entitled, “Accountability and Accreditation – How Do We Get Measured?”

“Our standing with the state suffered with the changeover to Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) testing, which used computers instead of the traditional paper and pencil,” Byars said.

The testing protocol takes a quantum leap from scoring individual assignments to measuring the performance of a school district. Byars pointed out that the Mississippi Department of Education grades districts on proficiency and growth. Proficiency reflects the scores of higher performing students, whereas growth measures the improvement accomplished in raising the performance of the bottom 25 percent.

“Growth is valued more than proficiency by the state,” Byars said.

Byars was confident that even though the statistics pointed downward, the district scores would make a rebound.

“This is the second year of PARCC testing and the updated accountability model, so growth should improve,” he said. “Our ACT scores remain high, and our dropout rate is only around 5 percent.”

The second part of Byars’ presentation regarding accreditation gave the board details on how the district is audited. He directed the attention of his audience to a stack of document boxes in the corner of the board room.

“Auditors from the state department of education visit without any warning in advance,” Byars said. “They come to inspect archives of meeting minutes, agendas, notices, bonds, records of training participation and school board policies – for the previous two years.”

In addition to documents, Byars said auditors inspect school facilities for code compliance and even check out all the buses. A broken window, non-functioning faucet or an exit blocked by boxes or desks earns a demerit on the district’s score.

“We do have somewhat of a safety cushion since our performance as a district is in the top 25 percent,” he said. “They tend to focus their attention on the under-performing districts, but we’re still fair game for a visit any time.”