Baucom keeps striving for her spot on ‘The Voice’
ABERDEEN – Last September wasn’t Tori Baucom’s first try at competing for a slot on “The Voice,” but it was her first time to audition in Los Angeles and even perform in front of the show’s judges in preliminary rounds.
“They were all down to Earth good people who joke around and don’t think they’re better than you,” said Baucom, who has contractually been keeping the news quiet until the latest season of the show premiered on NBC. “Blake [Shelton] had made the comment when I met him that, ‘You’re just a country catalog.’ When he turned around after I performed, he said, ‘I already knew who you were. You’re my Elly May.”
Alecia Keys also turned her chair and made the remark, “Some people got it and somebody don’t, but you’ve got it.”
After passing through open calls and several different rounds of producers last summer in Atlanta, she made the cut to go through another series of rounds in Los Angeles. Performing Miranda Lambert’s “Gunpowder and Lead” in front of Shelton, Keys, Miley Cyrus and Adam Lavine was part of the process to get to another level of auditions.
Baucom said even the main producer she worked with is unsure if any of her behind the scenes footage will air this season, especially since Gwen Stefani took Cyrus’ place as a coach.
She was invited back to Los Angeles for more auditions in January but passed due to school and work obligations.
“I will go back. I just don’t have a set plan of when. I don’t want to give up. Now that I’ve got my foot in the door, it makes me want to do more,” Baucom said.
Locally, she has gone from singing karaoke at Johnny’s Lounge outside of Columbus to performing at Itawamba Community College’s Indian Idol and Caledonia Days.
