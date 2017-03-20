Legacy Hospice-Amory receives $50,000 donation
AMORY – Legacy Hospice of the South social worker Margaret Johnson recently ended her tenure with the office on a high note. After she pitched needs of the hospice’s Amory office, it was awarded a $50,000 donation from the Hospice Care Connection to help with a patient gift program.
“It’s probably one of the best honors in my life because of the money aspect and helping people in need,” Johnson said. “When I heard the news, I cried and thanked God. Now many more hospice patients can receive assistance from the patient gift program in north Mississippi.”
The Hospice Education Institute was recently dissolved after its founder, Michal Galazka, passed away, and a new nonprofit, Hospice Care Connection, based in Maine, was formed to help provide for hospice patients’ basic life necessities and final wishes.
The Hospice Educator Institute Board of Directors disbursed its funds to outstanding programs throughout the United States, and Legacy Hospice’s Amory office was one of four recipients.
“We picked out a few that used our services and used them well. Margaret was always doing good things for our patients, and she was my choice because of how well she’s done through the program. She’s one of the social workers who was prompt, efficient and patient,” said Florence Wood, administrator for Hospice Care Connection.
The funding will be used to provide set dollar amounts for birthday and anniversary requests, clothing and toiletries, groceries, heaters, window air conditioning units, bedding and wheelchair ramps.
“We serve approximately 80 patients in a five-county area. If somebody had a birthday or a need, it didn’t matter which of the counties they were in, we served them,” Johnson said.
According to Legacy Hospice Community Educator Carol Knight, the Amory office’s average daily census has increased significantly thanks to Johnson’s work.
“She’s provided birthday gifts for every patient here. She’s helped gain funds for wheelchair ramps, appliances and anniversary dinners,” said Melissa Baker, RN with Legacy Hospice.
