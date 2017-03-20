Monroe County Board of Education approves campus renovations
AMORY – At its March meeting, the Monroe County Board of Education discussed and approved renovations at two school campuses. Superintendent Scott Cantrell told the board painting will be done at Hamilton, and paving will be done at Hatley this week while students are out for spring break.
“Suitable weather allowed necessary paving at Smithville to be completed before Christmas 2016,” Cantrell said. “Hopefully, this summer we will do more paving at both Hamilton and Hatley.”
Other renovations during the summer months will include the renovation of the currently Hatley physical education facility into six much-needed classrooms, along with the installation of a gym floor in the dome for physical education and basketball practice activities.
Both of these renovations were completed at Hamilton in the summer and fall of 2016. Prices quotes for restroom renovations, tile overlays and general aesthetic projects will also be gathered.
The board also gave Cantrell permission to purchase five school buses now and five more next school year. The 2018 model 71-passenger buses are $71,000 each, and the total is $380,000 for all five, according to discussion.
The next school board meeting will be April 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Center.
