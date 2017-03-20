Nettleton School District kicks off energy revitalization initiative

For the Monroe Journal

NETTLETON – Nettleton School District Superintendent Michael Cates recently announced the official start of a new public-private partnership designed to leverage the school district’s energy budget to fund much-needed infrastructure upgrades, save the district money and improve the learning environment for its students.

The commencement of the partnership with Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation, was celebrated with a construction kick-off meeting at the district’s central office. By partnering with Schneider Electric on an energy savings performance contract (ESPC) project, the Nettleton School District will reduce its energy consumption by 25 percent, with guaranteed savings of more than $1.9 million throughout the life of the project. Those savings will be used to help pay for the improvements, which means taxes will not be increased.

Schneider Electric has a proven track record of assisting school districts with comprehensive energy and operational cost savings projects. Across Mississippi and Alabama, Schneider Electric has implemented more than $150 million in energy efficiency projects and helped public entities secure more than $60 million in energy-related grants, rebates and funding during the past 10 years.

The Nettleton School District faced aging infrastructure challenges including outdated HVAC equipment, insufficient interior and exterior lighting and no ability to centrally control systems, which caused uncomfortable classrooms, created campus safety concerns and strained the district’s faculty and maintenance staff.

“Working with Schneider Electric will allow us to quickly make progress on some of our most pressing capital improvement needs at no cost to taxpayers,” Cates said. “We are thrilled to kick off this project to improve energy efficiency across the district and create a safer, more comfortable learning environment, all without compromising the district’s commitment to financial stability.”

Upon completion of the project, water consumption will be greatly reduced as water fixtures throughout the district will be replaced and upgraded with low-flow technology, and a smart irrigation system will be installed to ensure optimal water efficiency.

Interior and exterior lighting will be upgraded district-wide with state-of-the-art LED technology improving safety, visibility and efficiency.

IT power management software will be installed district-wide, and several HVAC units will be replaced across the junior high and high school campuses. In addition to the new HVAC units, the district will be installing a building automation system to provide greater visibility and centralized control, as well as improve efficiency and prolong the life of the district’s equipment.

The ESPC project will generate significant energy savings for the Nettleton School District. In addition, the project will have substantial environmental impacts of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 249 tons, which is equivalent to removing 54 cars from the road or powering 32 homes.

“We are excited to begin construction at the Nettleton School District and enable their vision for a comfortable and safe learning environment,” said Tammy Fulop, vice president of Schneider Electric. “It is great to be able to help schools address critical deferred maintenance needs and implement state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrades without compromising their financial well-being.”

In the past 23 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 575 ESPC projects across the nation and helped clients across the world save more than $2 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements, in a financially responsible way, that offer many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.