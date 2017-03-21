Abby Acres Christian Camp receives Monsanto Fund donation

BECKER – Monroe County farmer Danny Holloway recently won the opportunity to give a $2,500 donation from America’s Farmers Grow Community program to Abby Acres, a Christian camp in Becker. The Monsanto Fund sponsors the Farmer’s Grow Community program.

“We are so grateful to Mr. Holloway and The Grow Communities program for this tremendous donation. As a result of these funds, we not only improved the quality of our sleeping quarters, but were also able to expand and improve the safety of our horseback riding program for campers,” said Abby Acres President David Lee. “And, of course, we will now be able to sponsor certain children for our summer camp program who otherwise may not have had an opportunity to attend.”

David and Hope Lee wanted something to honor their daughter, Abby, who died of meningitis at the age of 11 in July 2009. That fall, they came up with the idea of a Christian camp for children based on Abby’s love for Jesus and horses. It has taken several years for that dream to become a reality but in the summer of 2016, the first camps were held.

Abby Acres used the funds for several purposes, including the purchase of new mattresses for the main cabin, safety gear and tack for its equine program, as well as scholarship funds to sponsor campers who qualify for reduced fees. The new mattresses not only provided more comfort but will also enable the camp to increase the number of beds to accommodate larger groups of campers.

The new safety helmets and horse tack will enable the camp to expand its riding program so that campers will have more opportunities to learn and enjoy its equine program, as well as enhance safety for all riders. A specified portion of the funds will also be designated toward the scholarship program for less privileged children.

The Grow Communities program’s purpose is to make a positive impact in farm communities by partnering with farmers to support the causes that are important to them in their communities. Each year, farmers enter for a chance to win a $2,500 donation that they direct to a local nonprofit. Farmers have directed more than $26 million in donations since the program began in 2010.