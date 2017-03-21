East Amory elementary students animate wax museum project

AMORY – The term “wax museum” was merely a metaphor to a more advanced exercise of show-and-tell recently that has been happening annually at East Amory Elementary School for four years now.

Students in the third-grade classes appeared in character in their rooms while parents and friends came to see the project come to life. Each student endeavored to stand as still as a wax figure until their button was pushed. Characters portrayed varied from historical to public figures living today, representing several areas of study in which the students had engaged.

“Students conducted independent research and learned about a historical character of their choice,” said principal Kristy Keeton. “Teachers assisted with storyboards, but the students wrote their own speeches from their research.”

Classrooms filled with visitors filing among the exhibits with students standing ready for their cues. Small pieces of paper illustrated with buttons to press could be found at each student’s station. When a button was pressed, students read their brief monologues, describing the lives of characters ranging from Condoleezza Rice to Taylor Swift.

Visitors first looked for their children among the presenters but were quickly induced to hear from as many students as the opportunity would allow.