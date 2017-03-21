East Amory elementary students animate wax museum project
AMORY – The term “wax museum” was merely a metaphor to a more advanced exercise of show-and-tell recently that has been happening annually at East Amory Elementary School for four years now.
Students in the third-grade classes appeared in character in their rooms while parents and friends came to see the project come to life. Each student endeavored to stand as still as a wax figure until their button was pushed. Characters portrayed varied from historical to public figures living today, representing several areas of study in which the students had engaged.
“Students conducted independent research and learned about a historical character of their choice,” said principal Kristy Keeton. “Teachers assisted with storyboards, but the students wrote their own speeches from their research.”
Classrooms filled with visitors filing among the exhibits with students standing ready for their cues. Small pieces of paper illustrated with buttons to press could be found at each student’s station. When a button was pressed, students read their brief monologues, describing the lives of characters ranging from Condoleezza Rice to Taylor Swift.
Visitors first looked for their children among the presenters but were quickly induced to hear from as many students as the opportunity would allow.
Related Posts
- Jones named Amory School District’s Administrator of Year
- Hamilton elementary students learn to Reject All Tobacco
- One for the legend, two the memories: Son of the late Carl Perkins shares a little about his rockabilly daddy
- East Amory Elementary School Reading Fair a hit
- Amory students get tech-savvy through Hour of Code initiative
- Optometrist gives Excel students closer look at ocular components for classes’ vision unit
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About jward
Search
- Amory man accused of shoplifting from gun store March 14, 2017
- Two arrested in Aberdeen on multiple charges March 17, 2017
- Those retail decoder rings are evidently sold separately March 18, 2017
- Legislative update: March 15, 2017 March 18, 2017
- Amory’s Hale signs to play basketball with Lady Tigers March 18, 2017
- Third victim in Sunday wreck dies March 21, 2017
- West Amory Elementary School goes wild over animal exhibit March 21, 2017
- Latest blessing box serves Nettleton community March 21, 2017
- Abby Acres Christian Camp receives Monsanto Fund donation March 21, 2017
- East Amory elementary students animate wax museum project March 21, 2017
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...