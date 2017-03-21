Latest blessing box serves Nettleton community

NETTLETON – During last month’s board of aldermen meeting, a request to install a blessing box at Veterans Park was unanimously approved. The blessing box has since been installed, stocked and restocked.

“Dana Bramlet and I had the idea to build it. Gayle George is a really good friend, and I got the idea from her,” said Pam Monaghan, whose husband, Gary, built it.

George allowed Common Ground Christian Church’s youth to install a blessing box on property she owns in Amory last autumn, and the idea has since spread throughout the county.

Items needed and available at Nettleton’s blessing box include cereal, bread, pasta, cheese and peanut butter, according to Pam.

“I think the people who donate and take from it equals out, but it has been full every night. I think the biggest thing is people don’t know it’s there,” Pam said.

In addition to dropping off items at the blessing box, they can also leave them at 4482 Union Ave. or 272 Main St.

To further help in the effort, the city of Nettleton provided slag leading up to the blessing box.