Latest blessing box serves Nettleton community
NETTLETON – During last month’s board of aldermen meeting, a request to install a blessing box at Veterans Park was unanimously approved. The blessing box has since been installed, stocked and restocked.
“Dana Bramlet and I had the idea to build it. Gayle George is a really good friend, and I got the idea from her,” said Pam Monaghan, whose husband, Gary, built it.
George allowed Common Ground Christian Church’s youth to install a blessing box on property she owns in Amory last autumn, and the idea has since spread throughout the county.
Items needed and available at Nettleton’s blessing box include cereal, bread, pasta, cheese and peanut butter, according to Pam.
“I think the people who donate and take from it equals out, but it has been full every night. I think the biggest thing is people don’t know it’s there,” Pam said.
In addition to dropping off items at the blessing box, they can also leave them at 4482 Union Ave. or 272 Main St.
To further help in the effort, the city of Nettleton provided slag leading up to the blessing box.
Related Posts
- Youth group installs Blessing Box for community
- Celebrate National Soup Month with some homemade soups
- Loaves and Fishes moves into new facility with more space
- Amory seniors get a leg up on physical activity
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
- Wrap it up: Sandwiches blend a tasty snack or meal
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Amory man accused of shoplifting from gun store March 14, 2017
- Panthers hold off late Blue Devils’ comeback March 17, 2017
- Two arrested in Aberdeen on multiple charges March 17, 2017
- Those retail decoder rings are evidently sold separately March 18, 2017
- Legislative update: March 15, 2017 March 18, 2017
- West Amory Elementary School goes wild over animal exhibit March 21, 2017
- Latest blessing box serves Nettleton community March 21, 2017
- Abby Acres Christian Camp receives Monsanto Fund donation March 21, 2017
- East Amory elementary students animate wax museum project March 21, 2017
- Legacy Hospice-Amory receives $50,000 donation March 20, 2017
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
- Jimmy Williams: GREAT STORY...
- jwc1480: $50,000. Sounds 'bout right for gov'ment work....
- Joan Z Dufresne: Took the words right out of my mouth!! Well said!!...