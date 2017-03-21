Third victim in Sunday wreck dies

Monroe Journal

A third person has died from injuries received in a Sunday morning accident in Monroe County.

Aline Howell, 71, of Azusa, Calif., was a passenger in the car driven by her husband, Quincy Howell, who died at the scene.

Aline Howell was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo from the accident scene. She died Tuesday at NMMC at 2:15 p.m. from multiple trauma suffered in the accident.

Also killed in the wreck was Lamonica Rupert, 20, of Tupelo.