West Amory Elementary School goes wild over animal exhibit

AMORY – Bubba the lizard, Booger Ball the bull frog and even Godzilla the blue-tongued skink recently came to visit the student assembly at West Amory Elementary School, per arrangements made with principal Letricia French.

Presenters Lindsey Mullen and Katie Gilley from Barnhill Reserve in Ethel, Louisiana traveled to the school, bringing with them small specimens of reptiles and mammals from South America, Africa and Australia.

Mullen talked to the audience about the animals while her colleague Gilley walked among the audience showing off the animals one by one.

“Our students have been participating in an animal study unit in several classes. This was a great learning opportunity for all of our students. They were able to see the animals up close and personal. It was fun learning, which we love,” French said.

“Catch a bubble,” instructed Mullen repeatedly throughout the program as she tried to keep her excited audience as quiet as possible. “One-two-three…hold it,” she continued. The requests didn’t generate much quiet time but enough to get to the next part of her presentation.

French did ask to interrupt the presentation one time, reminding the children all to remain seated in a cross-legged position so as not to block the view of fellow students behind them.

Gilley held most of animals in her arms as she walked around the room, except for Ria, the constrictor snake which she wrapped over her shoulders. Mullen assured the audience that none of the animals they brought that day posed any danger to the children.

The star of the show was saved for last. Except for one, all the animals traveled in plastic tubs with snap-locking lids. The frog almost got away before it could get safely stowed, much to the delight of the children.

The last exhibit was lifted out of what looked like a woven fabric shopping bag with handles. After all the plastic tubs and lids were securely latched, Gilley reached into the bag and lifted out her darling, Joey, a beautiful baby red kangaroo.