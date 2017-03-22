Back-to-back bass tournaments slated for Aberdeen Lake

ABERDEEN – Continuing a spring tradition, Aberdeen Lake will host the Mississippi Bass Federation State Tournament this weekend. The waterway will also be buzzing with the sound of boat motors next weekend for the Mississippi Bass Federation High School Championship.

“By last count, we had 71 boats signed up for the first tournament, which is 142 anglers. The FLW was in Columbus last weekend and had 28 boats, so we should have 30 boats for the high school tournament,” said Coy Flynn, who first negotiated Aberdeen Lake as the host site for the bass federation’s state tournament in 2013.

In previous tournaments, anglers have traveled from as far away as the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Southaven to participate, and some Alabama fishermen affiliated with Mississippi fishing teams have too.

“The Bass Federation likes the hospitality Aberdeen has shown. The city has been instrumental in keeping it coming back. Jackie Benson and Tina Robbins take the extra steps to make sure they feel welcome,” Flynn said. “Aberdeen Lake is a central location, so they can go north or go to Columbus Lake. The fishing is pretty much even keel. Columbus and Aberdeen are the best lakes they’re fishing on now.”

Flynn said the growing popularity of high school fishing teams in Monroe County should add to the number of boats in next weekend’s tournament.

“People in the county have really stepped up to push fishing. They’re going full blast,” Flynn said.

Anglers for the adult tournament were expected to arrive Tuesday for pre-fishing Wednesday and Thursday. Boats will launch from the Aberdeen Marina at safelight Friday and Saturday for the Mississippi Bass Federation State Tournament with weigh-in at 3 p.m. each day. Flynn said weigh-in for the high school tournament was yet to be determined.