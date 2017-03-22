Modern day disconnect: Rural areas dialed in to lack of high-speed Internet options

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has two photographs hanging on his office walls of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He says one looks over his shoulder everyday, as one of his top job priorities is to provide high-speed Internet to rural Mississippi much like FDR’s New Deal helped provide power to much of the rural south through the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Bringing high-speed Internet to rural areas is as important as electricity was at the beginning of the 20th Century. It’s the electricity of the 21st Century. My vein of work is like what Franklin Roosevelt did with the TVA and get service to every dusty dirt road and get it to every area of North Mississippi.

“High-speed broadband is a utility no different than electricity, natural gas, phone service and water. Because of the lobbying power of these corporations, they don’t want it to be declared a utility. This has been batted back and forth on the federal level for a long time, but you go to these people who don’t have service and let them tell you it’s as important as electricity,” Presley said. “The fact is small businesses, rural households, rural school children are the ones suffering when corporate profits get put before the public interest.”

Cell phone bills totaling more than $300 are common for Jessica Welch because of the need for larger data packages. In her Kimbrough Road household, she and her boyfriend have children ranging from third grade to college age, and their school projects and her work reports require Internet coverage she’s unable to get.

“I’ve been inquiring for several years, and AT&T keeps saying I’ve got to keep checking,” Welch said. “My cell phone bill is so high because I have to get a bigger data package, and every gigabyte of overage is another $15.”

Numerous times, somebody in her household has had to drive a few miles to the Amory to sit in parking lots to connect to Wi-Fi, use library computers or a family’s office computer to complete time-sensitive school and work projects.

Every single business day, Presley’s office receives calls from people just like Welch with limited high-speed Internet options, if there are any options at all. Some of the calls range from having to pay $300 per month for limited satellite Internet to having to deal with dial-up service, which Presley says, in 2017, is ridiculous for people to still have.

“There’s a political philosophy that says, ‘Just leave the chances of broadband up to the market, and the market will handle it.’ Well the market isn’t handling it. If the market was handling it, folks in Sipsey Fork would have high-speed broadband service, but most companies aren’t going out there because they can’t turn an immediate profit. We’ve got to make these companies understand they’ve got to put public interest above corporate profits.

“Rural areas in Mississippi are some of the most discriminated against geographic spots in our state. I call them Mississippi’s forgotten about places…places like Sipsey Fork, Bigbee, Bartahatchie, Gibson, Prairie. They’re left behind because corporations don’t go there because they can’t turn a quick enough dollar,” Presley said.

The PSC is working through wireless technology companies, rural electric power associations, investor-owned electric companies and companies with legitimate ideas of expanding service to go where other companies won’t go.

“We’ve seen companies that have taken millions of dollars in subsidies, and my goal is to make sure those companies are using those dollars where it best benefits the customers,” Presley said. “One of my biggest frustrations is a lag on the federal side. Mississippi stands to get nearly $100 million in the next 10 years for 18,000 eligible locations, meaning communities and pockets of houses. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not released a date yet for these dollars to be distributed.”

The transition of the Donald Trump presidency is also slowing the process, as the full slate of FCC commissioners hasn’t been appointed.

Through Universal Service Fund surcharges for landline, cell phone and Internet services, millions of dollars are coming back to Mississippi. Through certifying companies to share in such funds, the PSC is influencing the expansion of rural broadband services.

“In 2015, AT&T accepted $49.7 million, and they made the obligation that their targeted areas served by Dec. 31 of this year will be 40 percent. Then they have to move up to 60 percent by 2018, 80 percent by 2019 and 100 percent served by the end 2020,” Presley said.

AT&T, MaxxSouth and Smithville Telephone Company are the largest high-speed Internet providers in Monroe County, and other companies like Verizon and C-Spire have hotspots. C-Spire has acquired several right-of-way deeds through parts of the county in recent months, and MaxxSouth has expanded its infrastructure. Presley said such growth overcomes one hurdle. Having up-front dollars from people who want the service is another.

The PSC has recently been in communication with one company looking to put antennas on water towers to expand service as a possible option.

“I’m not promoting one company over the other. I’m trying to increase opportunities for people to get broadband, so we’re trying from every angle,” said Presley, who added the PSC statewide has made a commitment to turn around companies’ applications to be certified by cutting the background investigations and regulatory standpoint’s timeframe in half.

“There’s an old bumper sticker that said, ‘Lead, Follow or Get out of the Way,’ and that is the message I want to send to our corporate Internet suppliers – either lead and serve our customers, follow or get out of the way. We have a true crisis in rural Mississippi. It’s an infrastructure crisis. This is also asking Mississippians to give up our rural lifestyle – you’re going to have to move off that family land if you want the services that people in the downtown areas. It’s not just about wanting to be on Facebook. It’s about having online courses and continuing education. It’s about workforce development and people improving their skills for a better job. It’s about rural economic development and entrepreneurship and buying and selling products online,” Presley said. “The main thing I’d like to say is if the governor can have high-speed Internet at the governor’s mansion, folks on the rural roads of Monroe County should have it too.”