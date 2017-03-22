Panthers’ late rally against defending 3A champs falls short

SALTILLO – A final score of 7-4 doesn’t always indicate a pitching duel, but that was the case for the better part of the night as Amory and Aubrey Gillentine faced off against defending 3A champion Kossuth and Nikolas Wilcher on Thursday night at the Saltillo Tournament.

Gillentine and Wilcher combined to strike out 23 – 11 from Gillentine, 12 from Wilcher – as the Aggies pulled away against the Amory bullpen, and the Panthers scored three runs in the final inning to fall short in the loss.

“The walks hurt us tonight, and a team like them that has speed and can swing the bats, they will take advantage of that,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Aubrey pitched well, but his pitch count had gotten pretty high. Since his pitch count was high and we have to have him ready for Tuesday, that’s why we pulled him. Their guy went 120, but we pulled him at 100 because we have a big division game coming up.”

Gillentine struck out the Aggies in order in the top of the first, and the Panthers used a little small ball to get on the board in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Kirkpatrick drew a walk leading off, then Ryan Morgan sacrificed him over to second. In heads up baserunning, Kirkpatrick raced to third, then scored on a throwing error.

Wilcher and the Aggies held the Panthers scoreless over the next five innings, allowing an infield single by Morgan in the third, two-out singles by Jake Williams and Hunter Lockhart in the fourth and sixth innings and a double by Kirkpatrick in the fifth.

Kossuth capitalized on walks to score their first three runs of the game. In the second, Wilcher drew a leadoff walk, was sacrificed to second and scored on an RBI double by Cody Weaver.

The Aggies took the lead in the third as Beau Lee drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilcher.

In the sixth, Zack Stacy walked to open the inning, moved to third when Weaver reached on an error in the outfield and scored on a throwing error while he was caught in a rundown between third and home.

Jake Williams came in to strike out the final two in the sixth in relief.

The Aggies added four runs in the top of the seventh on two walks and three hits.

The Panthers attempted their comeback with two outs. Kirkpatrick singled to short, then Morgan drove him in with a double to left. The two had four of the Panthers’ eight hits.

Gillentine then blasted a two-run homer to left field, and Gunnar Hall followed him by drawing a walk, but the rally ended on a flyout.

“I’m proud of the guys for not shutting it down,” Williams said. “They could have shut it down, tucked their tail and took the butt whooping, but we did fight back. We have to start taking care of business a lot better than we are right now.”