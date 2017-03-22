Tigers pounce to top defending 2A champs

MYRTLE – The Nettleton Tigers may have gotten their biggest win of the season thus far in the West Union Spring Break Tournament.

The Tigers rode timely hitting and a solid pitching performance from senior Cameron Cruber to a 7-5 victory over defending 2A state champion East Union.

“This is absolutely the win of the year so far. East Union is a great team,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “What I’m most proud of for my kids is that you build up a lead, and East Union, being a defending state champ, they battle back. I was proud that we didn’t lay down and continued to battle and push through it. I’m really proud of Cameron (Cruber) on the hill as a senior. That’s one of the best games he’s ever pitched.”

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Grady Gardner singled, moved to second and third on a wild pitch and a passed ball and scored on Chase Scruggs’ RBI single.

They added to their advantage with another run in the third. Dalton Combs and Coleton Ausbern led off with back-to-back singles. A fielder’s choice erased the lead run, but Dylan Gillentine walked to load the bases, and Gardner plated the run with a sacrifice fly to left.

Nettleton really got its bats clicking in the fourth, in which they scored three more runs. Scruggs led off with a base hit and moved to second on a passed ball. Blaze Holland laid down a perfect bunt towards third base for a hit and put runners on the corners with one out. Combs doubled to left center to make it 3-0, then Ausbern and Tackett came up with back-to-back RBI singles. A fielder’s choice by Gillentine made it 6-0 to end the fourth.

“We’ve pitched it well pretty much so far this year, and I’m glad we hit a little bit today,” Hawkins said. “I’m proud of that, and I hope we can continue it.”

The Urchins woke up in the top of the fifth, making it a one-run game on a two-run double by Joel Wilkinson and a three-run blast by Cade Bell.

Cruber bore down and got the final out of the inning on a grounder to short to preserve the lead.

“He got in a jam because we made an error, one of the few we made today,” Hawkins said. “He gave up a home run immediately following, but he continued to battle and got the next guy out after him.”

The Tigers added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Graham Gardner singled to left leading off, then Scruggs reached on an error. Cruber sacrificed them both over, and Combs reached on another error to make it 7-5.

Both teams had baserunners on in the sixth, but were unable to score. Cruber retired the side in order in the top of the seventh.

In their first game of the day, the Tigers blanked Myrtle with a 10-0 win behind a no-hitter from Ausbern, his second in a row, as he struck out nine and walked just one. Combs and Grady Gardner had two hits each in the win.

“Coleton threw well against Myrtle,” Hawkins said. “He did all we asked him to do and filled it up. It was a good day for us today. We got some good baseball in against some really good teams.”